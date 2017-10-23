Five Ways To Rock A Tea Dress This Season

Tea dresses are back in fashion, just in time for fall.As the ideal 'transitional' piece for wearing between seasons, a floral tea dress has long been championed as a demure yet laidback wardrobe staple by the likes of Kate Middleton, who often sports the look for more casual royal engagements, teaming her dresses with a heeled court shoe. But recently the tea dress has been given a high fashion makeover, and fashion stars including Selena Gomez, Alexa Chung and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted over the past few weeks teaming them with sneakers or chunky boots. Here are five ways to get the look this fall.Not yet ready to let go of the warmer weather? This silk crepe de chine dress from Madewell features a fresh, spring-like pattern, as well as a wrap-style skirt and ruched sleeves for extra fashion points.Polka dots are having a moment, so tap into the trend with this spot-printed dress by Altuzarra, which comes in the color of the moment -- burgundy red. White buttons and ruffled sleeves give this piece an added flair.Alexa Chung's high-fashion version of the tea dress comes inspired by the fairytale figure of Little Red Riding Hood, with a slouchy hood and a zipper closure at the neck offering a subtle nod to the current 90s revival trend.The high-low fashion collaboration of the season comes courtesy of H&M and London label Erdem, which is famous for its romantic take on womenswear. The new collaboration, which launches on November 2, is no exception, with several floral tea dresses in bewitching shades of midnight blue on offer. This halterneck version is sure to be a hit.Channel fashion's ongoing obsession with all things ruffled with this Oscar de la Renta tea dress, featuring floaty, three-quarter length cuffs and a clashing red and blue color palette.