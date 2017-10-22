Flaunt Your Lehenga With A Twist

Ditch the mundane lehenga for the upcoming wedding season. Wear a georgette belt with a flowy drape, sport cigarette pants underneath embellished sheer lehenga of soft net, experts suggest.Fashion Designers Anu PD and Mini Bindra have listed few ideas:* Wear a georgette belt with a flowy drape and embellishments with your wedding lehenga. You can choose any colour that compliments your lehenga skirt and opt for heavy embroidery on the drape or even make it pleated as you may like it.* Colour blocking can be done with a nice stitched plain cotton silk shirt with flared lehenga of the same fabric with embellished motifs at the bottom or the border with heavy statement jewellery.* Make a very traditional outfit like a lehenga choli look trendy by adding a brocade or embellished collar, incorporating the flary or large sleeves trend for a Medieval look. Cold shoulder blouses have emerged as a staple in bridal wear collection.Add oodles of drama by sporting a sleeveless jacket over your cold-shoulder choli , embellish the cold-shoulder detail with multiple pearl strands to evoke a by-gone era.* Change the cut of the lehenga skirt. Make it like a wrap-around or an extra flary palazzo. Look bold and sassy by re-inventing the Indian lehenga. For an indo-western gown illusion, use the flamenco inspiration for the one-piece lehenga and use a knee-high slit with ruffles.* A well fitted brocade cigarette pants can be worn underneath a beautifully embellished sheer lehenga of soft net along with a hand embroidered princess-line silk blouse.* Give a much deserving break to the usual blouses. A peplum top of organza with a little embroidery on the neck to waist will compliment the heavy embroidered cotton silk lehenga very beautifully with a flowy dupatta. For an edgy look and contemporary feel, accessorize with a belt.