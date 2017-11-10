Fleur du Mal x Kilian: Meet Holiday 2017's Sexiest Fragrance Collaboration

After presenting a home fragrance line in October, perfume brand Kilian is adding another string to its bow with a collection of scented lingerie created in collaboration with the brand Fleur du Mal. Using microcapsules to bring Kilian's fragrance to delicate underwear items, this collaboration will be available from November 15 in Kilian stores and online at www.ByKilian.com and www.FleurduMal.com.French perfumer Kilian Hennessy and Fleur du Mal lingerie brand founder, Jennifer Zuccarini, have pooled their talent and expertise to create a capsule collection of high-end scented lingerie. Rather than merely matching a fragrance with a lingerie set, this fragrance collaboration takes things further, imbibing sophisticated Fleur du Mal creations with an iconic Kilian scent."There's something intriguing and intimate about fragrance and lingerie that I've always wanted to explore," said Jennifer Zuccarini. "With this collection, we've been able to add an element of sensuality that enhances the experience of intimacy."Dropping just in time for Holiday 2017, the collection comprises four pieces or sets made from Calais lace, handmade in the Solstiss workshops in Caudry, France. The two brands explain that lace for this specific collection was woven with threads perfumed with fragrance microcapsules. These encase the aromas of Kilian's "Love, Don't Be Shy" perfume, which has sweet notes of marshmallow, orange blossom and amber.The collection features a semi-transparent bodysuit, a night set comprising a camisole and shorts, a kimono, and a suggestive accessories set including a G-string, handcuffs and a scented collar.The Fleur du Mal x Kilian collab lands in Kilian stores and online from November 15. Prices are €425 for the accessories set, €465 for the bodysuit, €525 for the night set and €735 for the kimono.