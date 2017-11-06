After Singapore and South Korea, Michelin to Launch in Taipei
The launch in Taipei is part of the brand's aggressive international expansion plans in Asia.
Michelin Guide Taipei 2018 (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Michelin)
After Singapore and South Korea, Michelin has announced plans to launch a new guide for Taipei by spring 2018.
When the Michelin Guide Taipei hits bookshelves and goes live next spring, it will be the guide's 30th selection.
The launch is part of the brand's aggressive international expansion plans in Asia, which in recent years saw it dispatch Michelin inspectors in Seoul, Singapore and Bangkok for the first time. The inaugural guide for Bangkok is expected to drop at the end of the year.
"We are particularly happy to continue our deployment in Asia with the launch of this new selection of the Michelin Guide dedicated to Taipei," said Michelin brands and external relations spokesperson Claire Dorland-Clauzel in a statement.
"The diversity and quality of the city's culinary scene, combined with its strong potential for development in the years to come, convinced us in our choice to set up in Taipei as from next year.
Our inspectors have already started working on-site and are delighted to be getting acquainted with the local cuisine, rich in so many influences from all around Asia."
The Michelin Guide Taipei will be available in both English and Chinese.
When the Michelin Guide Taipei hits bookshelves and goes live next spring, it will be the guide's 30th selection.
The launch is part of the brand's aggressive international expansion plans in Asia, which in recent years saw it dispatch Michelin inspectors in Seoul, Singapore and Bangkok for the first time. The inaugural guide for Bangkok is expected to drop at the end of the year.
"We are particularly happy to continue our deployment in Asia with the launch of this new selection of the Michelin Guide dedicated to Taipei," said Michelin brands and external relations spokesperson Claire Dorland-Clauzel in a statement.
"The diversity and quality of the city's culinary scene, combined with its strong potential for development in the years to come, convinced us in our choice to set up in Taipei as from next year.
Our inspectors have already started working on-site and are delighted to be getting acquainted with the local cuisine, rich in so many influences from all around Asia."
The Michelin Guide Taipei will be available in both English and Chinese.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic Fall Out of ATP Top 10
- Deepika Padukone Slut Shamed Over These Pictures Taken With Ranbir Kapoor's Cousins
- 2G Scam Nears Big Verdict. Here’s What Happened 10 Years Ago
- Rasika Dugal On Hamid: Personal Stories of Conflict Zones Often Get Lost in Mainstream Narratives
- FASTag to be Mandatory for All New 4-Wheelers From December 1