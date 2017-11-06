After Singapore and South Korea, Michelin to Launch in Taipei

After Singapore and South Korea, Michelin has announced plans to launch a new guide for Taipei by spring 2018.When the Michelin Guide Taipei hits bookshelves and goes live next spring, it will be the guide's 30th selection.The launch is part of the brand's aggressive international expansion plans in Asia, which in recent years saw it dispatch Michelin inspectors in Seoul, Singapore and Bangkok for the first time. The inaugural guide for Bangkok is expected to drop at the end of the year."We are particularly happy to continue our deployment in Asia with the launch of this new selection of the Michelin Guide dedicated to Taipei," said Michelin brands and external relations spokesperson Claire Dorland-Clauzel in a statement."The diversity and quality of the city's culinary scene, combined with its strong potential for development in the years to come, convinced us in our choice to set up in Taipei as from next year.Our inspectors have already started working on-site and are delighted to be getting acquainted with the local cuisine, rich in so many influences from all around Asia."The Michelin Guide Taipei will be available in both English and Chinese.