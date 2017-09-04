Chef Alain Ducasse Set to Offer Paris Dinner and a Show

It's been a big week for chef Alain Ducasse, who announced the opening of another restaurant in Paris and released the trailer for a new documentary hitting French cinemas next month. Ducasse, who holds 18 Michelin stars for 20-plus restaurants around the world, created a buzz in the French food world this week after revealing plans to open a new restaurant called Spoon in Paris at the end of the month.The opening revives one of Ducasse's former restaurant concepts Spoon Food & Wines, which launched in 1998 as a fusion restaurant and featured flavors from around the world. Diners could mix and match sauces and sides for their main course in a form of deconstructed gastronomy. The concept was replicated around the world in Hong Kong, Mauritius, New York and Tokyo.Nearly two decades later, Ducasse will revisit the concept with Spoon which, like its predecessor, will serve international fare, this time inspired by his recent globetrotting adventures captured on film for a documentary which bows in French cinemas in October.For two years, filmmaker Gilles de Maistre followed the chef as he traveled around the world in search of new flavors and cooking techniques. Places visited included London, New York, Hong Kong, Beijing, Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, Kyoto and Manila. The end results from the trip translate to bouillon with spicy duck from China; meatless chili from Mexico; mango 'brulée' with avocado and coriander from Brazil; and lamb with zatar and coriander yogurt from Maghreb, all of which will figure on Spoon's menu.Spoon will open at the end of September at Palais Brongniart in the second arrondissement.La Quete d'Alain Ducasse (which translates to 'The Quest of Alain Ducasse') hits theaters in France on October 11.