Chef Alain Ducasse to Create Menu for New Destination Cafe in Paris

Café Pouchkine founder Andrei Dellos has called upon the multi-Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse to create the savory menu for his new restaurant slated to open at end-November on the Place de la Madeleine in Paris, reports food critic Gilles Pudlowski.The Café Pouchkine luxury pastry business inspired by Russian culture is stepping up a gear with the opening of a new 600 square meter store at 16, Place de la Madeleine in Paris. While the head pastry chef, Nina Métayer, will remain in charge of all things sweet, Café Pouchkine owner Andrei Dellos has asked Chef Ducasse to help with his new savory offering.Gilles Pudlowski reports that Chef Ducasse, who is currently busy with the opening of a Spoon restaurant in Paris and the cinema release of the documentary The Quest of Alain Ducasse, created the savory menu with old Russian recipes in mind. The critic also mentioned that the menu will include a porcini and crayfish fine pastry tart, a mimosa herring millefeuille, jellied sturgeon with Aquitaine caviar, a blini-club-sandwich with salmon, eggs Benedict on blinis, bortsch and beef stroganoff.By opting for Place de la Madeleine and creating a savory menu, Café Pouchkine will come into direct competition with neighboring Fauchon, the longstanding luxury gourmet store.