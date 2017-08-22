Delhi’s Indian Accent Set to Leave for The Lodhi

Meetha achaar Canadian spare ribs with sun dried mango (Image courtesy: Indian Accent)

Chef Manish Mehrotra at Indian Accent, New Delhi (Image courtesy: Indian Accent)

Indian Accent, the country’s premier modern Indian restaurant and helmed by Chef Manish Mehrotra, is set to light its hearth fire at The Lodhi hotel, shutting the doors on its existing property at The Manor later this month.This move comes in the wake of what is popularly known, and still angrily tweeted by people deprived of their watering holes, as the #highwayliquorban. In any case, the move by the Supreme Court led to a literal drought for restaurants around the country as, deprived of their liquor licenses and thus the inability to serve that particularity of libation, they saw a sharp drop in clientele. At least when restaurants did serve liquor the clientele would only stumble.While some establishments managed to circumvent the stricture, most other restaurants remain stymied, Indian Accent numbering among them. Since it opened in 2009, the first truly Modern Indian restaurant in every sense of the term, it has continued to set the benchmark for the cuisine; a cuisine which, as behooves its name, has spread all over the dining scene, at least in this country, and perhaps abroad. Also, as an aside, Instagrammers in Los Angeles loves their Dosa with some “Indian” Pesto and cheese, and preferably from a food truck. Just saying.