Diwali 2017: Easy Recipes to Add Sparkle to Your Diwali Menu

Diwali is one of the most beloved festivals in our country celebrated across the length and breadth of India with friends and family. And food. So much food. While we're sure you're all set to invite people to your home and hearth to celebrate the festival of lights with warm hospitality and the aforementioned food, here are a few unusual, but easy, recipes to jazz up the dining table. Image courtesy: Hyatt Regency, Lucknow250 grams Tofu01 numbers Apple10 grams Chilies15 ml Soy sauce10 ml Sweet chili sauce15 ml Orange juiceLime juice (as per taste)10 grams Sprouts• Deep fry tofu till golden brown• Cut thick slices of apple marinate with lemon and sugar• Make sauce with soy sweet chillies, orange juice• Arrange apple in bottom of plate and set tofu on top• Pour sauce on the top and garnish with sprouts Image courtesy: Hyatt Regency, Lucknow100 grams Green peas15 grams Chat masala10 grams Cumin3 green Chilies20 grams Corn1 Chopped onion6 Papri rolls10 grams Peanuts• Wash green peas, saute with cumin green chillies onions, peanuts and set to cold• Take pinwheels of papri and stuffs the green pea mixture and press• Garnish with green coriander• Serve with mint chutney Image courtesy: Hyatt Regency, Lucknow2 liters toned milk (3.5% fat)Juice of 1 lime50 grams Gur (Jaggery), grated6 almonds, chopped finely1. Bring milk to the boil; turn off heat and add lemon juice. Stir until it curdles. If it does not curdle, add more lemon juice. Cover for two minutes. Strain through a muslin cloth, making sure all the liquid or whey is removed. What remains in the cloth is paneer2. Preheat the oven at 160C for 7–10 minutes.3. Put the warm paneer in a mixer and give it a quick whisk. Transfer in a mixing bowl.4. Now add the grated jaggery. Mash thoroughly, using your hand, until completely smooth, for approximately 5–7 minutes.5. Spread this mixture in an even layer, about half an inch thick, in a small baking dish.6. Bake in preheated oven for approximately 10 minutes or until the surface turns golden brown.7. Garnish with almonds. Divide into 10 equal portions and serve.Recipes courtesy: Chef Manvinder, Hyatt Regency Lucknow