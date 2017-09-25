GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Drake to Open Sushi Restaurant in Hometown Toronto

Drake is opening his second restaurant, a sushi bar, in his hometown of Toronto

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 25, 2017, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Drake to Open Sushi Restaurant in Hometown Toronto
Drake is opening a sushi bar (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
New details have been revealed on Drake's sophomore restaurant in Toronto, thanks to a posting published on an industry job board. Apparently, the rapper's second Toronto restaurant will serve sushi and will be called Pick 6ix, reports local BlogTO. The restaurant is currently looking for an experienced sushi chef. Though the Facebook posting has since been taken down, it appears that the restaurant will also be managed by the former executive chef of The Shore Club, Angel Aaron Sevilla.

In August, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the rapper's signature owl insignia on a stretch of signage located at Yonge and Wellington Streets in the city's Financial District, leading to speculation of either a sports bar or restaurant. Pick 6 is a sports term used in horse betting and American football. The restaurant is the latest business venture for the Canadian rapper. This past summer, Drake also opened a flagship store for his brand OVO (October's Very Own) at a major shopping mall in the city, Yorkdale Shopping Mall. The store sells apparel like sweaters, shoes, hats, water bottles and lighters.

In 2015, the rapper partnered with local celebrity chef Susur Lee to open his debut restaurant Fring's. Along with a line of American whiskey called Virginia Black, he is also an investor in a line of premium Matcha drinks from the brand MatchaBar for Whole Foods.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Haseena Parkar and Newton

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Haseena Parkar and Newton

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES