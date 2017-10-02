French Winery Goes Fully Vegan With All Its Bordeaux

Château Dauzac, a producer of Margaux AOC wines, has announced that starting with its 2016 vintage, all of its wines will be certified as vegan. Located in the village of Labarde on a 120-hectare estate comprised of vineyards and a park, Château Dauzac is one of the famous fifth growth wines listed in the Bordeaux Official Wine Classification of 1855. The winemaker, which benefits from a terroir with a deep layer of gravel, called on a local producer to supply it with a paste made from peas, which it now uses as a fining agent for its vintages instead of traditional egg white. The adoption of this new technique means that Dauzac's wines are entirely free from animal products and can thus be certified as vegan.Its 2016 'D de Dauzac' label is the first to be marked with the vegan green-leaf logo, which will feature on all of Château Dauzac's future wines.Fining is a process akin to filtering which is used to clarify and stabilize wine. Generally, egg whites, which coagulate on contact with tannins are added to the wine to precipitate suspended particles. Isinglass, which is made from fish bladders, and bentonite, a volcanic clay, are also commonly used fining agents. One of the final steps to remove impurities prior to bottling, fining is a very ancient practice, which was already in use in Roman times.