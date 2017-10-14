GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Fresh Bytes: Delhi Weekend Food Calendar

We bring you a curated list of the best food events happening in the Capital this weekend

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2017, 2:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fresh Bytes: Delhi Weekend Food Calendar
Image courtesy: Asian Hawkers Market Official Facebook Page


Asian Hawkers Market

Image courtesy: Asian Hawkers' Market Official Facebook page Image courtesy: Asian Hawkers' Market Official Facebook page


If you're talking about street food, it's got to be Asian, and this weekend sees the return of the Asian Hawkers Market to Select CITYWALK in Saket. Featuring a slew of food pop-ups by some of the city's favorite Asian cuisine restaurants. Apart from all that food, the menu includes musical performances by local artistes, momo-eating competitions and a lot more. Whether its Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese or Regional Chinese, the Hawkers Market has your back. On till October 15. Free Entry.




BC Festival


Image courtesy: Pa Pa Ya Image courtesy: Pa Pa Ya


You might want to forget your diet for this one. India's first Burger & Cocktail Festival features, you guessed it, burgers and cocktails. Some of the most popular burger joints in the city have come together to show off their buns and promise a waterfall of alcohol to boot. With over a dozen participating brands, we're sure you'll be lovin' it. On till October 15. Free entry.




A Taste of Liguria


Image courtesy: JW Marriott at Aerocity Image courtesy: JW Marriott at Aerocity


Italy, what's not to love? The country boasts of beautiful people, fabulous cinema, incredible art and music and truly decadent food and wine. JW Marriott at Aerocity has brought in Chef Alessio Banchero as its Italian Chef de Cuisine, who is showcasing the food of his native place, Liguria, located on the Northwestern coast of Belle Italia. Expect a range of artisanal Italian fare, made using fresh, seasonal produce and meats for lunch as well as dinner at the hotel's K3 Restaurant. Buon Appetito! On till October 16. Call 45212121 for reservations




Dragon Boat Festival


Image courtesy: House of Ming, The Taj Mahal Hotel Image courtesy: House of Ming, The Taj Mahal Hotel


House of Ming, the premiere Chinese restaurant at The Taj Mahal Hotel is all set to honor China’s ancient Dragon Boat festival. To commemorate the summer festival honoring poet Qu Yuan, the culinary experts at the Hotel will present an exquisite menu inspired by the cuisine from China’s Zhou and Wu dynasties for both lunch and dinner services. On till October 20. Call 66513241/ 3242 for reservations.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES