Fresh Bytes: Delhi Weekend Food Calendar
We bring you a curated list of the best food events happening in the Capital this weekend
Image courtesy: Asian Hawkers Market Official Facebook Page
Asian Hawkers Market
Image courtesy: Asian Hawkers' Market Official Facebook page
If you're talking about street food, it's got to be Asian, and this weekend sees the return of the Asian Hawkers Market to Select CITYWALK in Saket. Featuring a slew of food pop-ups by some of the city's favorite Asian cuisine restaurants. Apart from all that food, the menu includes musical performances by local artistes, momo-eating competitions and a lot more. Whether its Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese or Regional Chinese, the Hawkers Market has your back. On till October 15. Free Entry.
BC Festival
Image courtesy: Pa Pa Ya
You might want to forget your diet for this one. India's first Burger & Cocktail Festival features, you guessed it, burgers and cocktails. Some of the most popular burger joints in the city have come together to show off their buns and promise a waterfall of alcohol to boot. With over a dozen participating brands, we're sure you'll be lovin' it. On till October 15. Free entry.
A Taste of Liguria
Image courtesy: JW Marriott at Aerocity
Italy, what's not to love? The country boasts of beautiful people, fabulous cinema, incredible art and music and truly decadent food and wine. JW Marriott at Aerocity has brought in Chef Alessio Banchero as its Italian Chef de Cuisine, who is showcasing the food of his native place, Liguria, located on the Northwestern coast of Belle Italia. Expect a range of artisanal Italian fare, made using fresh, seasonal produce and meats for lunch as well as dinner at the hotel's K3 Restaurant. Buon Appetito! On till October 16. Call 45212121 for reservations
Dragon Boat Festival
Image courtesy: House of Ming, The Taj Mahal Hotel
House of Ming, the premiere Chinese restaurant at The Taj Mahal Hotel is all set to honor China’s ancient Dragon Boat festival. To commemorate the summer festival honoring poet Qu Yuan, the culinary experts at the Hotel will present an exquisite menu inspired by the cuisine from China’s Zhou and Wu dynasties for both lunch and dinner services. On till October 20. Call 66513241/ 3242 for reservations.
