Grub Fest Returns to New Delhi This Weekend

Grub Fest returns to the Capital with a dining and entertainment line-up to satiate us all

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2017, 11:31 AM IST
#getgrubbed (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
We hope that you're hungry; the good people at the Grub Fest totally do. One of Delhi's most popular food festivals, the Grub Fest will hold its sixth edition at its usual venue of Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium and is on for the entire weekend, starting today.

With over a 100 participating restaurants, food and drink live demos by celebrity chefs and mixologists and a stellar line-up of musicians and performing artistes, Grub Fest promises to cater to many different appetites.

Image courtesy: Grub Fest Image courtesy: Grub Fest Facebook page

This time around, you can even dine with the stars. The iconic Madame Tussauds will be popping up at The Grub Fest for its first showcase ever at any event globally. The showcase will include wax figures of Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Kim Kardashian, Kareena Kapoor and Cristiano Ronaldo. The wax figures will be unveiled today at 7PM at the Grub Arena.

22712313_712450142282715_2680826733174721060_o Image courtesy: Grub Fest Facebook page

The Grub Market will have its own showcase, where up and coming food start-ups will have stalls with a range of organic and gourmet products. Expect to see brands like Raw Pressery, Green Snack Co. Beruska, Tea Cups Full, Oh So Stoned and more, presenting products like gelati, ice-creams, jams, dips and sauces, biscuits and cookies, cupcakes and tons of desserts. You might want to stop counting calories for this one.

The Grub Fest Image courtesy: Grub Fest Facebook page

The fest will also introduce Grub TV, which will screen cooking demos and conversations with celebrity chefs all over the venue, so you don't need to worry about missing any of the action. Heck, there's even a hair salon. This isn't just dinner and a show, it's the most fun place to be in the Capital this weekend.

Details:
Dates: 27th, 28th, 29th October
Venue: JLN Stadium, New Delhi; Entry from Gate No. 14
Time: 1PM to 10 PM
Price per Ticket: Rs 300 on-ground purchasing, Rs 250 through Cleartrip mobile app
