Happy Onam: Celebrities Take to Twitter to Wish Their Followers

May good health, good luck & happiness ring in your homes through the year. Have a tasty Sadhya! #HappyOnam — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 4, 2017

Happy Onam to u all! It is Kerala's harvest festival celebrated with joy & happiness pic.twitter.com/OPa4Gn5xnx — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 4, 2017

Wish you all a very Happy Onam. May this day bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all. — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) September 4, 2017

May your joy and happiness grow multifold. Wishing everyone a #HappyOnam — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) September 4, 2017

Happy Onam to you all. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 4, 2017

May the spirit of #onam !! Remains in your Entire life !! Wishing you and your family a #HappyOnam — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 4, 2017

Wishing all my Malayali friends a very #HappyOnam .May your happiness and joy grow . pic.twitter.com/6tRWsTsF1z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2017

The festival season has started in India, with a quick succession of celebrations whether it was Ganesh Chaturthi or Eid el-Adha. Today is Thiru Onam, one of the most important feast days of the Kerala festival, and is being celebrated by Malayalis and their friends and family, all over the country. As with every other festival in the country, Onam is filled with colors, music and of course a whole lot of the food. Celebrities joined in the celebrations with full enthusiasm, with several of them taking to Twitter to wish their fans and followers. See what they said below: