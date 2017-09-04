Happy Onam: Celebrities Take to Twitter to Wish Their Followers
Onam Sadhya is being celebrated across the country, with celebrities taking to Twitter to wish their followers
Dancers participate in festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
The festival season has started in India, with a quick succession of celebrations whether it was Ganesh Chaturthi or Eid el-Adha. Today is Thiru Onam, one of the most important feast days of the Kerala festival, and is being celebrated by Malayalis and their friends and family, all over the country. As with every other festival in the country, Onam is filled with colors, music and of course a whole lot of the food. Celebrities joined in the celebrations with full enthusiasm, with several of them taking to Twitter to wish their fans and followers. See what they said below:
May good health, good luck & happiness ring in your homes through the year. Have a tasty Sadhya! #HappyOnam— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 4, 2017
Happy Onam to u all! It is Kerala's harvest festival celebrated with joy & happiness pic.twitter.com/OPa4Gn5xnx— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 4, 2017
Wish you all a very Happy Onam. May this day bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all.— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) September 4, 2017
May your joy and happiness grow multifold. Wishing everyone a #HappyOnam— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) September 4, 2017
Happy Onam to all. Love, peace and happiness always. #FestivalOfKerela #SpiritOfIndia pic.twitter.com/cqeHKXsvF6— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 4, 2017
Happy Onam to you all.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 4, 2017
May the spirit of #onam !! Remains in your Entire life !! Wishing you and your family a #HappyOnam— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 4, 2017
Wishing all my Malayali friends a very #HappyOnam .May your happiness and joy grow . pic.twitter.com/6tRWsTsF1z— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Will Not Be Launching The Dual-Camera Xiaomi Mi 5X on September 5
- After Kangana Ranaut’s Allegations, Sussanne Comes to Hrithik's Rescue
- Ford Endeavour Titanium 2.2 4x2 AT Review: The Value For Money Endeavour
- Sportspersons Are the Only VIPs, Says Sports Minister Rathore
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother