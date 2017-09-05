Happy Onam: Kerala Witnesses Record Liquor Sales worth 440 Crores
The festival of Onam saw a record high in liquor sales in the state of Kerala
Representative Image. (Image courtesy: Getty Images)
Liquor sales in Kerala during the the 10 days of Onam touched a record high of Rs 440.6 crore, up from Rs 411.14 crore during the previous Onam season, according to official figures.
The 10 day period began on August 25 and ended on Sunday, which is often referred to as the first Onam .
The biggest sales was recorded on Sunday, when liquor and beer worth Rs 71.17 crores was sold, up from Rs 59.51 crores in the previous year. Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd is the sole wholesaler of liquor in the state and its outlet at Iranjalakuda in Thrissur district recorded the highest sales on Sunday, amounting to Rs 29.46 crore.
The 10 day period began on August 25 and ended on Sunday, which is often referred to as the first Onam .
The biggest sales was recorded on Sunday, when liquor and beer worth Rs 71.17 crores was sold, up from Rs 59.51 crores in the previous year. Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd is the sole wholesaler of liquor in the state and its outlet at Iranjalakuda in Thrissur district recorded the highest sales on Sunday, amounting to Rs 29.46 crore.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Video Of India's Defence Minister Making 'Avakaya' Pickle Is Going Viral
- Xiaomi Will Not Be Launching The Dual-Camera Xiaomi Mi 5X on September 5
- Star India Wins IPL Media Rights for Rs 16,347.50 Crore
- Ford Endeavour Titanium 2.2 4x2 AT Review: The Value For Money Endeavour
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother