India to be Focus Country of San Sebastian Gastronomika 2017 in October

India and Michel Bras will enjoy the spotlight at a major food event held in the cradle of avant-garde and haute gastronomy: San Sebastian. At the 19th edition of San Sebastian Gastronomika, India will be honored as the guest country, while French chef Michel Bras, best known for his triple Michelin-starred restaurant Bras in the L'Aubrac region of France, will be bestowed with the Gastronomika Tribute award.As the guest country, India's rich and diverse culinary traditions will be given a place of honor, with chef Gaggan Anand waving the banner for his country. Anand's Bangkok restaurant Gaggan has been the titleholder of the best restaurant in Asia on the The 50 Best Restaurants list for three years in a row. Other star chefs who will represent the best of Indian cuisine include Michelin- starred chefs Sriram Aylur (Quilon) and Vineet Bhatia (Vineet Bhatia), both of London; San Francisco's Srijith Gopinathan (Campton Place); and from India, Manish Mehrotra (Indian Accent, Delhi); Gulam Qureshi (Dum Pukht, Delhi); and JP Singh (Bukhara, Delhi).Meanwhile, this year's guest of honor will be French chef Bras, an influential, "self-made chef" who claims to have invented the molten chocolate cake and is known for his culinary creativity and use of local herbs and edible flowers. Other top chef attendees expected to make an appearance and speak at the event include Juan Mari Arzak, Andoni Luis Aduriz, Eneko Atxa and Joan and Josep Roca.The four-day program includes cooking demos, classes, wine workshops and a grilling competition. Attendees will also be able to sample real-time dishes created live onstage from some of the world's top chefs. San Sebastian Gastronomika runs October 8-11.