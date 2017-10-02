Liquid Caviar Has Become a Thing Thanks to This Parisian Grocer

In the run-up to end-of-year celebrations, Petrossian, the renowned Parisian gourmet grocer has unveiled a new innovation that features its most famous product, caviar.Petrossian is planning to take advantage of the end-of-year celebrations to present a surprising innovation that turns a spotlight on its most famous product. The gourmet grocer's latest achievement is an elixir of caviar. For the first time ever, sturgeon roe can be savored in liquid form. Needless to say, Petrossian is quite proud of developing a manufacturing process that has made this possible, but somewhat reluctant to supply step-by-step details of what it entails."The extraction of caviar “juice” and the stabilization of the product are original processes that form part of the brand's portfolio of technical inventions," outlines a spokesman for Petrossian. Making full use of the interior of the roe was the key to this accomplishment. He further adds, "It is not based on a specific caviar, because the aim is to create a balance of tastes, that generally involves the use of one of the three most common aquaculture species: ossetra, baerii and daurenki."Although it should not be exclusively seen as a decoration for nibbles, this new form of caviar is not a drink either. It is mainly a food ingredient, which can be used to deglaze meat and fish, or alternatively, a self-indulgent addition to scrambled eggs or sauces. Christened 'Talisman by Petrossian', the new product is on sale at a price of €170 for a 95ml vial.In recent years, Petrossian, whose branches offer gourmet delights to the citizens of Paris, New York, Los Angeles and Brussels, has surprised its customers with slices of caviar for canapés and appetizers, a caviar mill that enables diners to sprinkle their dishes with caviar powder instead of salt and pepper, and, last but not least, small cubes of caviar that can be used to add an original touch to all kinds of preparations.