Manish Malhotra Designs Limited Edition Bottles For Chandon India

Sparkling Wine brand Chandon has collaborated with master couturier Manish Malhotra to launch two limited edition bottles for the end of the year 2017.In a first for both brands, Malhotra has designed two limited edition bottles for Chandon Brut in his signature glamorous style and in time for the upcoming festive season.Chandon x Manish Malhotra will present the renditions of Malhotra's designs on the bottles that have been inspired by the gardens of Versailles and link back to Indian traditional garments (the sherwani and the sari) that are synonymous with the designer's quintessential style, said a statement.From luxurious gold motifs over a midnight sky background to a spritz of pink and rose gold-stemmed florals draping the bottle, it promises to be a perfect addition to the end of year celebrations.Speaking about choosing the fashion route, Stéphane de Meurville, Managing Director, Moet Hennessy India said, "My relationship with India is fairly new but we all know that India is known for its vibrant festivities, celebrations (especially Diwali and weddings) and of course, Hindi films. Manish (Malhotra) beautifully stitches these together for Chandon."We are very happy with this collaboration and excited as this is the first for both."Expressing his excitement, Malhotra added that this collaboration with Chandon promises to be an interesting one given it's outside the realm of clothes!"The limited edition bottles are the beautiful result of a unique fashion story - where old-world glory meets contemporary, global influences. I do hope that India will enjoy these limited edition bottles as much as I have enjoyed designing them," he said.The limited edition Chandon X Manish Malhotra bottles will be available from October 2017 onwards.