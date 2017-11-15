Michelin Gives Germany New Three-starred Restaurant
Atelier's admission into the three-starred club brings the number of three Michelin-starred restaurants for Germany to 11.
Michelin Germany 2018 (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Micheline)
Germany has a new three Michelin-starred restaurant, with the new designation going to Atelier in Munich's Bayerischer Hotel.
The achievement comes just three years into head chef Jan Hartwig's tenure of the restaurant, noted Michelin international director Michael Ellis in a statement.
"The dishes he offers stand out with their deep and complex flavors, their intelligent compositions combined with remarkable technical skills."
Seasonal menus can include everything from glazed sweetbread and "burned cabbage" with sauerkraut and caper-lime sauce to roasted mineral pigeon fried rice with fermented garlic, pear and onions.
Inspectors also promoted four new restaurants to two stars, and included 29 new one-star restaurants, two of which are vegetarian eateries.
The Michelin guide Germany 2018 hits bookstores Nov. 17 and retails for $29.95. It will also be accessible at https: //www.bookatable.com/de.
