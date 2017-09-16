Noma Restaurant's Grand Reopening Delayed to Next Year

Danish chef Rene Redzepi has revealed that the re-opening of his Copenhagen restaurant Noma has been pushed back to 2018.In the world of contemporary gastronomy, the renaissance of Noma -- which has claimed the title of World's Best Restaurant four times -- was to be one of the hottest restaurant openings of the year. But construction hit a snag a few months ago, when crews stumbled upon an ancient stone wall buried in the ground, reads an update posted on the restaurant website.Archaeologists who were brought to the site to inspect the wall eventually declared the finding to be insignificant. The setback, however, means that instead of December, the restaurant will open in mid-January. The original Noma shuttered earlier this year at the height of its popularity, in order to pave way for Redzepi's vision to open an urban farm-to-table restaurant in Copenhagen with an on-site farm and greenhouse.The menu will be seasonal, focusing on seafood in winter and early spring, when fish, urchin and oysters are at their peak, and the plant kingdom in spring and summer. Come fall and winter, the menu will shift again to highlight the bounty of Danish forests, with ingredients like mushrooms, nuts, berries, game meats.In spite of the closure, there's been no rest for the Noma team. Earlier this spring, Redzepi flew his team out to Mexico for a pop-up stint. Currently, the team is hosting a series of temporary outdoor, family-style dinners under Copenhagen's Knippelsbro Bridge. The five-course menu for the "Under the Bridge" pop-up is inspired by the team's travels and has been extended into November.Bookings are open for dinners from Oct. 4 to Nov. 12. The prix fixe menu is DKK 1250 (US$200).