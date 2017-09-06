Oktoberfest 2017: Check Out these Vomit-Proof Limited Edition Sneakers
Just in time for Ocktoberfest, these sneakers inspired by the festival are vomit-proof and water-resistant, made keeping beer revelers in mind
The Oktoberfest-inspired sneakers (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Know a friend who could use these? Adidas Germany has launched a vomit-proof and water-repellent shoe specifically for Oktoberfest to protect wearers from rain, spilled beer, and other assorted liquids.
Along with the lederhosen, dirndl and the Bavarian or Alpine hat, festival revelers headed to Oktoberfest this month can complete their outfit with a pair of limited edition sneakers designed with the clumsy, tipsy beer-chugger in mind. In an autumnal shade of beer-brown, the full grain, upper leather is treated to be beer, water and puke-repellant -- including the shoelaces.
The shoe lining is a red and white check pattern to evoke traditional Oktoberfest tablecloths, and the word "Prost" or "cheers" is stitched into the side of the shoe.
The "Made in Germany" sneaker retails for €199.95
Along with the lederhosen, dirndl and the Bavarian or Alpine hat, festival revelers headed to Oktoberfest this month can complete their outfit with a pair of limited edition sneakers designed with the clumsy, tipsy beer-chugger in mind. In an autumnal shade of beer-brown, the full grain, upper leather is treated to be beer, water and puke-repellant -- including the shoelaces.
The shoe lining is a red and white check pattern to evoke traditional Oktoberfest tablecloths, and the word "Prost" or "cheers" is stitched into the side of the shoe.
The "Made in Germany" sneaker retails for €199.95
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Video Of India's Defence Minister Making 'Avakaya' Pickle Is Going Viral
- Rahul Dev Tells You How to Improve Your Flexibility
- Xiaomi Mi A1 In Pics: Check Out The Dual-lens Camera Android One Smartphone
- Deepika Or Aishwarya: Who Wore The Red Sabyasachi Saree Better?
- Ford Endeavour Titanium 2.2 4x2 AT Review: The Value For Money Endeavour