Oktoberfest 2017: Check Out these Vomit-Proof Limited Edition Sneakers

Just in time for Ocktoberfest, these sneakers inspired by the festival are vomit-proof and water-resistant, made keeping beer revelers in mind

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 6, 2017, 9:38 AM IST
The Oktoberfest-inspired sneakers (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Know a friend who could use these? Adidas Germany has launched a vomit-proof and water-repellent shoe specifically for Oktoberfest to protect wearers from rain, spilled beer, and other assorted liquids.

Along with the lederhosen, dirndl and the Bavarian or Alpine hat, festival revelers headed to Oktoberfest this month can complete their outfit with a pair of limited edition sneakers designed with the clumsy, tipsy beer-chugger in mind. In an autumnal shade of beer-brown, the full grain, upper leather is treated to be beer, water and puke-repellant -- including the shoelaces.

The shoe lining is a red and white check pattern to evoke traditional Oktoberfest tablecloths, and the word "Prost" or "cheers" is stitched into the side of the shoe.

The "Made in Germany" sneaker retails for €199.95
