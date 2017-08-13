GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Oprah Winfrey Channels Her Inner Domestic Goddess with a New Food Brand

Oprah Winfrey, media mogul and daytime TV queen, is launching a new brand of groceries, in collaboration with Kraft Heinz foods

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 13, 2017, 1:06 PM IST
Oprah Winfrey will be launching a new food brand (image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Oprah Winfrey-branded soups and side dishes have hit the refrigerated section of the grocery aisles. Called O, That's Good!, the line of soups and sides is the result of a partnership with Kraft Heinz and brings the media mogul's star power to the grocery aisles.

News that Winfrey was working on a line of foodstuffs was first leaked last year, after the talk show queen quietly filed trademark documents covering a range of food staples from dairy products, meat and fish to baked goods. The line of refrigerated, ready-to-eat products feature familiar recipes made healthier with a few edits, made with no artificial flavors or dyes.

Mashed cauliflower, for instance, is added to the line's Original Mashed Potatoes, while some of the cheese in the Broccoli Cheddar Soup is actually butternut squash. A 238g serving (about one cup) of the broccoli cheddar soup is 200 calories and 11g of fat. "I love healthy foods and eating from my garden," Winfrey said in a statement.

"When Kraft Heinz approached me for a food line, what got my attention is making nutritious comfort foods more accessible to everyone. This product line is real, delicious food with a twist. You'll feel good about serving it for your family,", she added.

A portion of profits will go to charitable organizations like Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America. Winfrey is known for having the Midas touch when it comes to product endorsements. When she hosted her daytime talk show "The Oprah Winfrey Show," her list of "Favorite Things" made overnight successes of products and brands.

She is also an investor and spokesperson for Weight Watchers. O, That's Good! soups and sides retail for $4.49 to $4.99 and are rolling out in select grocery stores across the US. They will be available nationwide in October.
