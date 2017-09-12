GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ruby Chocolate is the First New Chocolate Variety in 80 Years

Ruby Chocolate has recently been created by Swiss chocolatiers Barry Callebaut and is the fourth variety of the beloved treat

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 12, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
Ruby Chocolate is the newest variety of chocolate (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Swiss chocolate makers claim to have created a fourth chocolate after dark, milk and white varieties, which happens to come in a perfect shade of Millennial pink. After years of research and development, scientists at Barry Callebaut unveiled what they're calling ruby -- not pink -- chocolate, created entirely from the Ruby cocoa bean.

With a flavor profile that's described as a tension between berry-fruitiness and "luscious smoothness," the fourth type of chocolate is not bitter, milky or sweet, says Barry Callebaut. The ruby chocolate is produced through a unique processing that unlocks the flavor and color tone that is naturally present in the Ruby bean -- no food coloring or artificial berry flavors are added. The breakthrough comes as scientists continue to sound the alarm about the growing threat of climate change over the future of cocoa crops.

The newest chocolate comes 80 years after white chocolate was invented.
