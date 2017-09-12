Ruby Chocolate is the First New Chocolate Variety in 80 Years
Ruby Chocolate has recently been created by Swiss chocolatiers Barry Callebaut and is the fourth variety of the beloved treat
Ruby Chocolate is the newest variety of chocolate (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Swiss chocolate makers claim to have created a fourth chocolate after dark, milk and white varieties, which happens to come in a perfect shade of Millennial pink. After years of research and development, scientists at Barry Callebaut unveiled what they're calling ruby -- not pink -- chocolate, created entirely from the Ruby cocoa bean.
With a flavor profile that's described as a tension between berry-fruitiness and "luscious smoothness," the fourth type of chocolate is not bitter, milky or sweet, says Barry Callebaut. The ruby chocolate is produced through a unique processing that unlocks the flavor and color tone that is naturally present in the Ruby bean -- no food coloring or artificial berry flavors are added. The breakthrough comes as scientists continue to sound the alarm about the growing threat of climate change over the future of cocoa crops.
The newest chocolate comes 80 years after white chocolate was invented.
With a flavor profile that's described as a tension between berry-fruitiness and "luscious smoothness," the fourth type of chocolate is not bitter, milky or sweet, says Barry Callebaut. The ruby chocolate is produced through a unique processing that unlocks the flavor and color tone that is naturally present in the Ruby bean -- no food coloring or artificial berry flavors are added. The breakthrough comes as scientists continue to sound the alarm about the growing threat of climate change over the future of cocoa crops.
The newest chocolate comes 80 years after white chocolate was invented.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi A1 First Sale Today at 12PM: Watch Video, Review Before You Buy
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Arrives in India, Delivers 32 km/l
- Belly Fat In Postmenopausal Women May Up Cancer Risk
- Chris Gayle Boost for West Indies Ahead of Ireland Clash
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride