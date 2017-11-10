Sixth Edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants to Move to Macao

After residences in Singapore and Bangkok, the sixth edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants will move to Macao next spring.The event will be held at the extravagant, flower-themed hotel the Wynn Palace Cotai and will bring together some of Asia's top chefs in Macao on the night of March 27.Macao will also host the 2019 awards.Next year's program will feature a new edition of #50BestTalks, in which influential chefs discuss the food landscape and emerging trends.The current title holder of Asia's Best Restaurant is Indian restaurant Gaggan by chef Gaggan Anand in Bangkok. Gaggan has held the title for the last three years in a row.