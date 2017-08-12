GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Solar Eclipse 2017: Krispy Kreme Goes Dark to Match the Sky

Doughnut specialist Krispy Kreme is set to mark the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21 with a rare event of its own

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 12, 2017, 12:37 PM IST
Fully glazed doughnuts (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Krispy Kreme is using the upcoming solar eclipse as an excuse to cover their original donuts completely in chocolate glaze for the first time.

Ahead of the eclipse on August 21, when the moon will move in front of the sun and turn day into night for two minutes and 40 seconds across a swathe of North America, Krispy Kreme will release chocolate-covered original glazed donuts.

The pitch? Like the rarity of Monday's solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts will be available for only two days, August 19-20.

In 2015, Oreo staged a clever campaign for the solar eclipse visible in London, with a video billboard showing a chocolate wafer eclipsing the cream filling, all timed to coincide with the movement of the moon itself.
