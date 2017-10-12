This British Pub Has Just Been Named the Best Restaurant in the World

It's not a household name, even among the international culinary elite, but hundreds of satisfied TripAdvisor users have just catapulted a Michelin-starred pub in a small British village into the spotlight, crowning The Black Swan at Oldstead the world's best restaurant. As with all TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, winners are determined using an algorithm that takes into account the quantity and quality of reviews, this time for restaurants around the world, gathered over a 12-month period.England, France and Spain landed two addresses each on the world's top 10 list, with Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons in Great Milton, England and Maison Lameloise in Chagny, France rounding out the podium. At the age of 24, chef Tommy Banks (now 28) helped The Black Swan at Oldstead in North Yorkshire maintain its Michelin star following the departure of its head chef, and now holds bragging rights to running the world's best restaurant, according to TripAdvisor visitors.Banks is also familiar among British TV audiences for his appearance on the cooking series Great British Menu. Menus revolve around seasonal ingredients harvested from the restaurant's garden. But unlike the predominant trend, the kitchen doesn't hold itself slave to the seasons, as ingredients are also preserved from previous seasons and served at all times of the year.A £95 (US$125) tasting menu can include lobster with onion and gooseberries, or Texas lamb with turnip and mint.News of their win traveled fast. "Our phone lines are a little crazy this morning, bare (sic) with us. You can book tables/rooms directly via our website," reads an updated tweet. The top-rated US restaurant, meanwhile is Daniel in New York, which landed sixth on the world list.