Triple Michelin-starred Basque Chef Opens his First Restaurant in Asia

The flavors of Basque country have alighted in Tokyo, where triple Michelin-starred chef Eneko Atxa of Azurmendi fame has just opened his first restaurant in Asia. Located in a quiet corner of Roppongi in Tokyo, Eneko Tokyo seeks to become "an ambassador of Basque cuisine" in Japan. Like its sibling outposts in London and Bilbao, Eneko Tokyo will cater to local taste buds, in this case by using Japanese ingredients that reflect the four seasons.Less formal than Azurmendi -- which boasts three Michelin stars and titles like the best restaurant in Europe (Opinionated About Dining 2015) and the world's best restaurant 2017 (Elite Traveler) -- Eneko restaurants serve modern, inventive Basque dishes. Eneko Tokyo is described as a Basque bistro that will offer two different tasting menu options for both lunch and dinner. Diners will start their meal on the courtyard patio with a picnic basket laden with gourmet snacks and amuse-bouche, and then proceed to the dining room for their main meal.The courtyard will be open from spring to autumn. The dining room seats 44 guests and features an open kitchen.