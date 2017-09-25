Ultraviolet, Shanghai's Insanely Avant Garde Restaurant, Picks Up Coveted Three Michelin Stars

Shanghai has gained a new three Michelin-starred restaurant, with French chef Paul Pairet's multi-sensory, avant-garde restaurant Ultraviolet unlocking the guide's highest honor.In the second edition of the Michelin guide Shanghai, Ultraviolet joins T'ang Court in the exclusive three-starred club, a designation that denotes exceptional cuisine, worth the journey. Opened in 2012, Ultraviolet elevates the dining experience to a multi-sensory, interactive form of entertainment that stretches the imagination and challenges the conventional à la carte dining model, in which dishes are presented under the same décor, and to the same music.At a clandestine, undisclosed location, diners sign up for a conceptual experience that involves a wraparound projection system which transports guests to the Black Forest or puts them smack dab in a wintry blizzard. To evoke the smell of the forest floor, atomizer sprays may infuse the room with the smell of soil. During a deconstructed fish and chips course, the strains of AC/DC may blast overhead, as images of the Union Jack and a steady London rainfall appear on the 360-degree screens.It's not the first big win for Pairet. In 2012, the French chef was named the inaugural recipient of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards' Lifetime Achievement Award. Overall, a total of 129 restaurants get nods in the sophomore edition of the Michelin guide Shanghai, including 30 starred addresses. While the two-starred club remains unchanged from the year before, five new addresses earned their first star, including Jean-Georges, another address from a French chef (Vongerichten).