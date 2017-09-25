Ultraviolet, Shanghai's Insanely Avant Garde Restaurant, Picks Up Coveted Three Michelin Stars
Ultraviolet in Shanghai, Paul Pairet's ambitious gastronomic enterprise, was awarded three Michelin stars in the second Shanghai edition of the storied guide
Ultraviolet in Shanghai scooped up three Michelin stars (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Shanghai has gained a new three Michelin-starred restaurant, with French chef Paul Pairet's multi-sensory, avant-garde restaurant Ultraviolet unlocking the guide's highest honor.
In the second edition of the Michelin guide Shanghai, Ultraviolet joins T'ang Court in the exclusive three-starred club, a designation that denotes exceptional cuisine, worth the journey. Opened in 2012, Ultraviolet elevates the dining experience to a multi-sensory, interactive form of entertainment that stretches the imagination and challenges the conventional à la carte dining model, in which dishes are presented under the same décor, and to the same music.
At a clandestine, undisclosed location, diners sign up for a conceptual experience that involves a wraparound projection system which transports guests to the Black Forest or puts them smack dab in a wintry blizzard. To evoke the smell of the forest floor, atomizer sprays may infuse the room with the smell of soil. During a deconstructed fish and chips course, the strains of AC/DC may blast overhead, as images of the Union Jack and a steady London rainfall appear on the 360-degree screens.
It's not the first big win for Pairet. In 2012, the French chef was named the inaugural recipient of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards' Lifetime Achievement Award. Overall, a total of 129 restaurants get nods in the sophomore edition of the Michelin guide Shanghai, including 30 starred addresses. While the two-starred club remains unchanged from the year before, five new addresses earned their first star, including Jean-Georges, another address from a French chef (Vongerichten).
