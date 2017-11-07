Whale-shaped Bar in The Maldives Wins International Design Award

A tropical bar in the Maldives designed to make guests feel like they're in the mouth of a giant whale emerged the big winner at international design awards held in London.The Whale Bar, St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, dreamed up by the Singapore and London-based design group WOW Architects l Warner Wong Design, beat out luxury hotels, residences, and restaurants around the world to be declared the most beautifully designed space at the SBID International Design Awards 2017.From the outside, the bar's distinctive shape recalls the carcass of a giant whale shark. Inside, guests sip on cocktails against light-oak interiors, a soft neutral palette and Maldivian art.The open-air design also offer guests sweeping views of the Indian Ocean.Other winners include the Wanda Reign Chengdu Hotel in China in the category of Hotel Public Space Design, and the Barcelona restaurant Alkimia.Last month, The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards named The Penny Drop in Melbourne the most beautiful restaurant of 2017.For the full list of winners visit www.internationaldesignexcellenceawards.com/winners/2017.