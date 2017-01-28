Four Ways to Combat Excessive Hair Loss

Nourish your hair with a warm oil massage, explore the goodness of butea gum tree and more to have thick and strong tresses, says an expert.

Ashok, Research Scientist at The Himalaya Drug Company, suggests how:

* A warm oil massage can be the best remedy to provide your hair with the required amount of nourishment. The massage can not only relieve you of your pent-up stress but also accelerate blood circulation on the scalp, thus reducing the possibility of hair loss.

* Hair dryers and straighteners can adversely affect the health of your hair as the heat can weaken the roots and impact the hair proteins. While an occasional styling stint might be the need of the hour for important occasions, it is advisable to refrain from using dryers on a regular basis.

* Also known as the 'flame of the forest', the butea gum tree has astringent properties and is especially useful in scalp treatments. Use an anti-hair loss cream with butea in it and experience the decreased hair fall.

* A good hair wash is always refreshing, but applying chemicals and compounds too often on your hair could also result in hair fall as the hair could lose its strength due to dryness. Use a herbal and mild shampoo, but use it sparingly to enjoy thick and lush hair.