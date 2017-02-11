Freida Pinto Celebrates International Scotch Day

Freida Pinto celebrated the inaugural International Scotch Day in India on Friday with brand Diageo's #LoveScotch initiative.

The actress says that her father and her sister enjoy Scotch. Freida said she believes in drinking responsibly and this is the message she wants to give to the world.

International Scotch Day invited people from all parts of the world to raise a glass of Scotch to celebrate the togetherness.

"It's my dad's favourite and when I say that people think it's mostly what old men drink, but no," said the actress while expressing her love for Scotch.

"My dad has got a great sense of humour so it's not a boring drink. I do like on the rocks, on a rare or happy occasion but my favourite cocktail is 'old fashioned'," she said.

The actress said she enjoys her sister's company while drinking.

"Responsible drinking is very important. In Los Angeles, we drive back home so it's very important to know how much you are drinking," she added.

Freida was joined by Ewan Gunn, Diageo Global Whisky Master, who hosted a whisky appreciation session for Johnie Walker, Black and White, Black Dog and Vat 69 and highlighted the craftsmanship behind the flavours and blends that make the Scotch whisky best in the world.

Gunn also emphasised it is a myth that Scotch is only a men's drink and added that "quality over quantity" should be the way to enjoy drinking and echoed Freida's thought of enjoying it responsibly.

The actress, who was in her radiant best, unveiled the curated artistic renditions around the #LoveScotch theme curated in collaboration with artists like Archana Nair, Tyrel Valladares, Sachin Pillai and Jazreel Nathan.

Also, graphic illustrators Anant Ahuja, Taarika John, Gulaab Saggu, Pratap Chalke and Mohna Singh paid ode to Scotch with their #LoveScotch interpretations.

TV show host and actress Rochelle Rao was the emcee of the night.