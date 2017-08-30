Celebrities Are Crushing Over This Outfit Colour During Festive Season
Yellow sure is the colour this festive season. So, if you are planning to buy the perfect outfit make sure you have made the right colour choice.
(Photo: Urvashi Rautela, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shilpa Shetty Kundra/ Yogen Shah)
Despite its happy and playful connotations - sunshine, liveliness, freshness, yellow isn't really a colour that one would opt for every now and then. It is a bold statement that not many can make and therefore is a careful colour choice made by those fashion-forward stars who know how to pull it off and make it shine.
Considered auspicious, this festive season, all those celebrities who believed they could pull off the yellow colour that exuded tremendous energy and warmth and made them stand out among a sea of people, sported the bright and bold colour. And well, not-so-surprisingly they sure made it seem like a flattering choice.
Here's a list of a few celebrities who opted for a yellow coloured outfit recently:
Aditi Rao Hydari
Credit: @Aditi Rao Hydari
The Bhoomi actress looked every bit the diva in a traditional Indian attire by Myoho for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Aditi rounded off her look with statement earrings and a ring and a dash of bold red on her lips. She opted for Indian juttis to complete the look.
Jacqueline Fernandez
(Photo: Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash/Yogen Shah)
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez looked like sunshine in an embroidered bralet and a matching two-tier skirt by Arpita Mehta. The star who had her dupatta draped like a palla in a saree, looked beautiful as she attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence.
Vidya Balan
(Photo: Vidya Balan at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash/Yogen Shah)
B-town beauty Vidya Balan, who is known to sport the traditional Indian six yards very often, was seen in a mustard saree as she posed for shutterbugs during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence in Mumbai.
Her classic look and beautiful drape that fitted onto her curves perfectly made the Indian beauty look ethereal. Vidya teamed her saree with a bandhani blouse, left her tresses open and rounded off her look with minimal makeup and a red bindi.
Urvashi Rautela
Credit: @URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor
Actress Urvashi Rautela, who was dressed in a bright yellow Indian outfit, looked stunning as she attend the Andheri Cha Raja Ganesh puja pandal in Mumbai to offer her prayers to the elephant lord.
Shilpa Shetty
Credit: @Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Styled by Sanjana Batra and assisted by Akansha Kapur, Shilpa Shetty looked resplendent in a bright yellow fusion outfit by Sonam Luthria. Draped like a saree, Shilpa's outfit sure was a stylish rendition of the traditinal India six yards which was teamed with a plain yellow top and pants that featured pockets. The coloured border of her 'palla' was just perfect to break the monotony of the sunshine colour.
The actress, who teamed the ensemble with statement necklace and a ring, paired her outfit with lovely juttis from Fizzy Goblet.
