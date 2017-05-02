From Casuals To Stylish Corporate Wear, Airport Looks Men Could Try

There are many airport looks that men can try -- from keeping it casual with a long T-shirt and bright sneakers to a stylish corporate look with solid shirt, chinos and a pastel shade jacket, say experts.

Tabby Bhatia, Director at e-commerce platform Voganow.com and Saggar Mehra, Creative Director of men's clothing store Sunil Mehra, list down some styles.

- White T-shirt teamed with a dark coloured shrug, blue denims and white high top sneakers gives a suave touch and can give a confident style statement. A leather duffle bag in tones of dark brown, black or with a check print of brown and black is a must for travel.

- One can keep it casual by pairing up jeans with a long T-shirt along with sneakers in bright colours like blue or red. A leather flap over messenger bag will complete the look.

- A sweatshirt or jacket in camouflage print with a pair of denims and black/dark brown ankle boots can give an impressive look while travelling. A hand finished leather strolley bag can give a lasting impression if carried with this look.

- Denim shirt or jacket with light coloured chinos and suede loafers or slip-ons is another trending style quite acceptable among youths. A classic hand painted leather backpack in dark shade can render a fabulous appeal to this look.

- Those in the corporate world and who travel a lot, can keep it simple and decent by teaming up crisp solid shirt with chinos and a pastel shade jacket. A basket weaved office laptop bag in shades of tan or dark brown can add finesse to your overall look.

- If you like to keep it stylish then you can pair coloured pants with printed shirts. Quirky prints in shirts would enhance the casual look. One can also add accessories like scarves to add a touch of elegance to the overall look.

- Pairing jogger pants with a plain coloured T-shirt will give a core casual appearance. If are you are fond of casual styling then this would be the perfect airport ensemble.