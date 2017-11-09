From Kareena, Deepika To Kangana, Bollywood Divas Are Obsessing Over This Hairstyle
Here's a list of celeb-inspired hairstyles that you may want to know about.
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Shaleena Nathani)
If there's one thing that can completely change the way you look, it's a great hairdo. Yes, a simple yet trendy hairstyle can make or break your look. So, it's important that you give equal parts attention to your outfit, footwear, makeup and hairstyle. And although there have been several hairstyles that have been in trend throughout the year, the latest one that Bollywood divas are obsessing over is the sleek hair look.
This one hairdo, that can be styled in various ways, has the B-town beauties going gaga about it.
Several stars, including actresses Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora Khan and others have been spotted flaunting the hairstyle -- although they styled it in different ways -- whenever they have had an opportunity.
From sporting the classic slicked back look, pulled back low bun to sleek ponytail, the B-town divas have tried and flaunted it all. Take a look.
The classic and sexy slicked back look
The slicked back hairstyle, which exudes sexiness and boldness, isn't something that everyone can pull off easily. It requires a certain confidence and daring to sport this wet and sexy look.
Actress Yami Gautam and Deepika Padukone aced the hairstyle by sporting it with a Ridhi Mehra embroidered organza top and trousers ensemble and metallic poison ivy lame suit respectively.
Take a look.
Credit: @Allia Al Rufai
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Sleek low bun with center parting
An easy-to-do hairstyle, this hairdo gives an elegant, sophisticated look without looking over-the-top. And it seems like both Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are crushing over this particular hairstyle. The actresses were seen seen flaunting a sleek low bun with center parting at separate events like a boss.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Credit: @Ami Patel
Sleek ponytail look
A sleek ponytail look is something that you can sport both at workplace and during happy hours! Several stars including actress Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut have opted for this simple yet stylish look recently.
Take a look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Sleek middle part hairstyle
From Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha to Kareena Kapoor Khan, this trendy hairstyle has been sported by several stars on various occassions. A versatile hairstyle of sorts, it goes with everything from an evening dress to a traditional Indian outfit and it's extremely easy to achieve and manage.
Take a look.
Credit: @Mohit Rai
Credit: @Mohit Rai
The sleek side parting look
There are several ways to wear your long and silky hair, but one of the best ways is a sleek side parted hairstyle.
Actress Sonakshi Sinha seems to be totally in love with this hairstyle for she has been snapped sporting the look quite frequently. Other stars too, including actress Anushka Sharma were snapped sporting the hairstyle at various events.
Take a look.
Credit: @Mohit Rai
Credit: @Allia Al Rufai
