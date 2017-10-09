From Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Sridevi, Celebrities Who Wowed In Traditional Attires
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who wowed everyone in a traditional red and yellow Lehriya print saree, shared pictures on her Instagram account celebrating Karva Chauth with a lot of enthusiasm.
(Photo: Sridevi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra attending Karva Chauth party at Sunita Kapoor's residence/ Yogen Shah)
The Hindu festival of Karva Chauth, celebrated by married women in India wherein the ladies fast from daybreak and till moonsighting in the evening, was celebrated on October 8 this year.
The fast, which is observed for the long life and good health of husbands, was celebrated by our B-town wives as well, of course, with a lot of glamour and style in addition to the traditions.
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who wowed everyone in a traditional red and yellow Lehriya print saree, shared pictures on her Instagram account celebrating Karva Chauth with a lot of enthusiasm. Not only did the actress-turned-entrepreneur post pictures and videos taken at a Karva Chauth bash hosted by actor Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, she also put up images when she broke the fast with her husband Raj Kundra. Take a look.
Credit: @Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Credit: @Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Credit: @Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Mom star Sridevi too observed the fast and celebrated Karva Chauth. The actress looked beautiful in a pastel green saree which she teamed with an embellished blouse, a potli bag and heavy jewellery. She rounded off her look with a low bun and added gajra to enhance the look. Take a look.
(Photo: Sridevi attending Karva Chauth party at Sunita Kapoor's residence/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Raveena Tandon too attended the Karva Chauth bash hosted at Anil Kapoor's residence. She looked lovely in a hot pink salwaar-kameez. Take a look.
Raveena Tandon attends the Karva Chauth festival celebration at Anil Kapoor's residence in mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
In another picture, posted by Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, all the lovely ladies including Shilpa Shetty, Sridevi, Neelam Kohtari Soni, Raveena Tandon and others are seen posing for the shutterbugs.
Credit: @Maheep Kapoor
In a picture posted by host Sunita Kapoor, Raj Kundra, actor Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are seen posing with their wives and the other ladies. "Starving, Thirsty, yet in great spirits, That's what friends are for (sic), she captioned the image. Take a look.
Credit: @Sunita Kapoor
