Gaanam Nair, Chennai Based Model Missing Since Last Four Days

A 28-year-old Chennai model has been reported missing by her family, after they failed to make contact with her since 26 May 2017.

Gaanam Nair, a small time model and marketing manager at a salon has been missing since last four days in Chennai. A native of Delhi, she has been staying in Chennai for past 15 years with her aunt. She did not reach her workplace in Nungambakam on Friday.

A complaint gas been registered at KK Nagar police station. Police sources says they are looking at any possible discord between her and family members. 2 special teams have been formed to trace Gaanam Nair. Police sources say they are monitoring her Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Gaanam Nair was last seen on her way to work, travelling from Virugambakkam to Nungambakkam on a black Activa early on the morning of 26 May. The police are now examining CCTV footage in the hopes of uncovering a clue.