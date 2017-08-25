Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Celebrities Welcome Lord Ganesh Home, Wish Everyone On Social Media
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth and homecoming of Lord Ganesha – the God of wisdom, fortune and prosperity.
(Photo: Rishi Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi welcome Lord Ganesh home/Yogen Shah)
Each year, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, thousands of worshippers across the nation welcome Lord Ganesh into their homes and lives. The 10-day long festival, which is observed with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm, celebrates the birth and homecoming of Lord Ganesha.
Among the many worshippers who observe the special occasion with a lot of devotion and vigour are several Bollywood celebrities, who too celebrate Bappa's homecoming like a grand affair.
Stars including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, Govinda, Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty among others have for the past several years celebrated the festival with dedication and commitment. And while the celebrities observe the 10-day long festival like a grand event, they also bid adieu to the Lord with the promise of welcoming him home again next year.
This year too, several celebrities welcomed the Lord home and took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Take a look.
Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers on the auspicious occasion. She caption the image, "Happy #GaneshChaturthi to all of us. May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and showers you with bounties. Happy Ganesha! May good health, peace, love & prosperity be bestowed on all of us. #GanapatiBappaMoriya (sic)."
Credit: @URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor
Mandira Bedi too posted an image wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
Credit: @Mandira Bedi
On one hand, while actor Vivek Oberoi was snapped bringing home an idol of Lord Ganesha, on the other, Bhoomi actor Sanjay Dutt's son welcomed the Lord home.
(Photo: Actor Vivek Oberoi brings home an idol of Lord Ganesh/Yogen Shah)
(Photo: Actor Sanjay Dutt's son welcomes Lord Ganesh home/Yogen Shah)
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor folds his hands before Lord Ganesh's idol as he welcomes Bappa home.
(Photo: Rishi Kapoor welcomes Lord Ganesh home/Yogen Shah)
Actresses Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to wish worshippers on the occasion.
Happy #GaneshChaturthi to all of you— Alia Bhatt 🔵 (@AIiaaBhatt) August 25, 2017
Ganpati bappa maurya pic.twitter.com/ooTdaY6USy
May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with health, wealth & wisdom! Happy #GaneshChaturthi!— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 25, 2017