GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Gauahar Khan To Come up With Own Fashion Line

On the film front, Gauahar was last seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2017, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gauahar Khan To Come up With Own Fashion Line
(Photo: Gauahar Khan/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Gauahar Khan, who walked the ramp for TV channel Romedy Now's LOVE.LAUGH.LIVE collection which is in collaboration with designer Ken Ferns at the India Beach Fashion Week 2017, is coming up with her own fashion line.

"In India, the demand for fashion and people wanting to be fashionable is very high. It is great if a TV channel comes up with a fashion line but also it is going to be competitor to me because I am coming up with my own fashion line," Gauahar told IANS.

The actress however refused to comment further on her collection.

On the film front, Gauahar was last seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES