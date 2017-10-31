Gauahar Khan To Come up With Own Fashion Line
On the film front, Gauahar was last seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan.
(Photo: Gauahar Khan/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Gauahar Khan, who walked the ramp for TV channel Romedy Now's LOVE.LAUGH.LIVE collection which is in collaboration with designer Ken Ferns at the India Beach Fashion Week 2017, is coming up with her own fashion line.
"In India, the demand for fashion and people wanting to be fashionable is very high. It is great if a TV channel comes up with a fashion line but also it is going to be competitor to me because I am coming up with my own fashion line," Gauahar told IANS.
The actress however refused to comment further on her collection.
On the film front, Gauahar was last seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan.
"In India, the demand for fashion and people wanting to be fashionable is very high. It is great if a TV channel comes up with a fashion line but also it is going to be competitor to me because I am coming up with my own fashion line," Gauahar told IANS.
The actress however refused to comment further on her collection.
On the film front, Gauahar was last seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kidambi Srikanth: Gopi Sir Believed in Me More Than Anybody Else
- Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Second Test, Day 3, Bulawayo
- 31st October 1987: Chetan Sharma Registers First World Cup Hat-trick
- Suhana Khan Or Malaika Arora Khan: Who Sported The Glittering Gold Outfit Better?
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case