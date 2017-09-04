Gauri Khan Collaborates with Ralph Lauren
Mumbai: Entrepreneur and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri has collaborated with the international label Ralph Lauren.
Gauri on Saturday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of herself sitting in front of a store, which she designed in collaboration with the team of the label.
"Collaborated with the Ralph Lauren team on the design of this fantastic space. Best wishes seetu for the launch," she captioned the image.
Gauri is also the co-owner of the production house and distribution company Red Chillies Entertainment along with her husband Shah Rukh.
In 2012, she launched her own line of furniture in partnership with Roshan's home store -- The Charcoal Project. She has launched her brand new interior store in here, named Design Cell.
Earlier this year, Gauri designed the nursery for filmmaker Karan Johar's twins -- Roohi and Yash.
