Gauri Khan Maiden Rug Line to Launch in Paris

Earlier this year, Gauri even designed the nursery for filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash.

IANS

Updated:October 24, 2017, 5:20 PM IST
Gauri Khan Maiden Rug Line to Launch in Paris
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah/ File Pic
Gauri Khan has designed her first collection of rugs, which she will launch in Paris next year.

"Designed my first collection for Jaipur Rugs that I'll be launching in Maison Objet, Paris, January 2018," tweeted the celebrity interior designer, entrepreneur and wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri also shared a photograph of herself sitting along with rural women artisans. "Hand knotted by rural women artisans using wool and silk yarn, inspired by the rustic countryside of India," she captioned the image.

Gauri is also the co-owner of the production house and distribution company Red Chillies Entertainment along with Shah Rukh. In 2012, she launched her own line of furniture in partnership with The Charcoal Project. She has launched her brand new interior store here named Design Cell.

Earlier this year, Gauri even designed the nursery for filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash.
