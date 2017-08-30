Gentlemen's Club Returns With Third Edition

Delhi's fashion conscious men can indulge in retail therapy and more at the third edition of Gentlemens Club, which is set to take place on September 3 here.Men can witness the exhibition of men's couture and lifestyle from categories like style, automobiles, wellness, travel, golfing and grooming, at a one-stop destination.Organised by Poonam Gurbuxani Puri and Smriti Puri, the event is aimed to create a destination for men to come and experience lifestyle and grooming interactions."The event will be a blend of retail therapy and interactive sessions with experts from various fields such as watchmakers and upcoming designers. Gentlemen's Club aims to create a niche market in men's lifestyle, the USP of which lies in curating a treasured experience that blends the bespoke with the desirable and equally accessible," Smriti Puri, Co-Promoters of Gentlemen's Club, said in a statement.There will be a fashion show by Dhruv Sehgal with actor Rohit Roy as the showstopper, along with over 40 brands, 10 stylists, a separate women's lounge, children's zone and mid-day activities at the event.