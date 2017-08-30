Gentlemen's Club Returns With Third Edition
Men's couture and grooming at a one-stop destination.
Representative image: ©NIKLAS HALLE'N / AFP
Delhi's fashion conscious men can indulge in retail therapy and more at the third edition of Gentlemens Club, which is set to take place on September 3 here.
Men can witness the exhibition of men's couture and lifestyle from categories like style, automobiles, wellness, travel, golfing and grooming, at a one-stop destination.
Organised by Poonam Gurbuxani Puri and Smriti Puri, the event is aimed to create a destination for men to come and experience lifestyle and grooming interactions.
"The event will be a blend of retail therapy and interactive sessions with experts from various fields such as watchmakers and upcoming designers. Gentlemen's Club aims to create a niche market in men's lifestyle, the USP of which lies in curating a treasured experience that blends the bespoke with the desirable and equally accessible," Smriti Puri, Co-Promoters of Gentlemen's Club, said in a statement.
There will be a fashion show by Dhruv Sehgal with actor Rohit Roy as the showstopper, along with over 40 brands, 10 stylists, a separate women's lounge, children's zone and mid-day activities at the event.
