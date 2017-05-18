X
Get Ready To Be Smitten By This Happiest Bride's Wedding Dance
Gone are those days when Indian brides were shy and coy, covered in a ghungat. Today’s brides are bold, beautiful and full of spunk. The specially choreographed dance performances make weddings even more fun and when people share those videos online, it's always a treat to watch them. Every now and then we keep sharing the videos of some really quirky brides, entering their wedding venue, dancing their heart out! This bride dressed in green looks like something straight out of a romantic novel.
Here is one bride who has topped the list of the happiest brides ever. Don’t miss out on the adorable smile of the groom.
Now, that's some inspiration for the next wedding!
