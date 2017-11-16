Get the Bridal Glow: Eat Organic, Go Vegan

Moving away from old trends, young women are now opting for preservative-free products for a long-lasting glow and balanced health ahead of their wedding day.The Indian wedding sector is reportedly estimated to be around $40-50 billion in size. So, it turns out to be an important market for many brands.Sheena Jain, founder of India's first fresh almond milk brand SAIN, says the uptrend of going organic and vegan is more likely a result of current health and wellness trends which are fast catching up with women in the age group of 18 to 40."Weddings are huge in India and every bride wants to achieve the right balance of internal and external beauty. Pre-bridal detox is a huge trend overseas and now it's fast catching up in India. The consumer rates back-to-basics food attributes like 'all natural', 'no artificial colours or flavours' and 'plant-based' as the most important," Jain told IANS.Almond milk is one of the food items that can help people maintain natural glow as it is a good source of Vitamin E, an antioxidant which has natural skin healing properties.Chef Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategies at Foodhall, says eating organic and vegan is a huge trend in the market and a lot of brides are doing detox diets to look good and glow on their D-day."Veganism is great as it provides all the nutrition we need with plant sources and avoids the intake of excess fat and protein that meat gives," Aggarwal told IANS of the diet, which excludes meat, eggs, dairy products and all other animal-derived ingredients.She said the impact is great if the diet becomes a lifestyle and people eat healthy for life.Supriya Chopra, Founder, The Salad Story, is equally excited about the trend."I think eating healthy is a huge fad in the market and a lot of brides and their families are doing detox diets for the glow and to look the best and attractive on their big day. For instance, we offer a complete, healthy package of fresh vegetables, variety of leaves and right proteins to fulfill your intake of important vitamins and minerals," Chopra told IANS.She also said that eating fresh and healthy is expensive, and preparation is not easy -- with ingredients like balsamic vinaigrette, honey, olive oil, yogurt, feta cheese and berries."But it's always better to invest in right and balanced eating than spend later on some lifestyle disease," said Chopra.Brides-to-be also have no qualms in opting for extreme vegan and organic diets for best results.Niyati Chabbra, 28, said: "With three months to go for my D-day, I was getting all jittery and my skin was breaking out for no reason. My dermatologist suggested that I go off dairy and switch to almond milk."Little did I know that it would do wonders for me. Not only did it get my glow back, but my hair fall also stopped. I felt more energetic as I start my day with a bottle of fresh almond milk. It is so refreshing that I have decided to make it a part of my regular diet even post-marriage."