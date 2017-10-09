Get The Motif Story On Ethnic Wear This Festive Season

From traditional motifs to gota work to floral prints, play with different patterns on saris and dupattas to lay a style statement this festive season, say experts.Experts at weaverstory.com and Dastkar list down some trends that are in:* For kanjiveeram, go for temple design, wide border, gold checks or stripes, parrots, elephants, and peacocks. Off-white and black will also look good.* For Banarasi, you can go for a cutwork or jamdani tissue, with a delicate touch of gold, and self-colour jaal or butis all over, and classic ambi koniyas in the corners of the pallu. You should go for delicate pastel colours like pink, jade green, aquamarine, and lime yellow.* If you have bandhani tie-dye, then you have the choice of going traditional, with a classic bridal red and gold chequered gharchola design, or some of the newer ones which are being done in contemporary layouts and colours.* Pick kora sari for exquisite richness with ghani booti. The detailing with such innovative eye for weaving will surely make an impression.* Another trend is fine and intricately woven gota work, which looks gorgeous and is an essential for all attires.* For handwoven dupattas, patola and gota work is something to look forward to this festive season.* Chanderi with traditional motifs like birds, peacocks, flora and geometric patterns is a classic, and can never go wrong.