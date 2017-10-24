Gigi Hadid Kept Make-Up Line Secret From Family

Model Gigi Hadid had to keep the details of her make-up range a secret from her family.She was desperate to speak out about her project.Hadid, 22, launched her beauty line earlier this month with the cosmetic brand Maybelline. She did not even tell her sister Bella Hadid, 21, about it. Only the brand's global make-up artiste Erin Parsons knew about it, reports people.com."When I landed in London on the tour for my Tommy Hilfiger line in September, we had to go straight to a radio show. We had to pretty much do hair and make-up for the show in the tiniest bathroom you've ever seen," Hadid said. "Erin did my make-up with the Jetsetter palette but she couldn't say it because it wasn't announced yet. We were talking about it after - how she wished she could tell people what we used," she added.