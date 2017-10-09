Gigi Hadid Launches Debut Makeup Collection with Maybelline

Gigi Hadid has the cosmetics industry in her sights, following the news that she has teamed up with Maybelline on a beauty collection.The supermodel took to Instagram to share the news with her 36 million followers, posting a photo of herself surrounded by rows of lipsticks, eyeshadows, pencils and brushes from her new ‘GigixMaybelline' series. She also revealed that she has been working on the collection for one year, but declined to divulge any details about its release date, apart from the cryptic remark ‘Coming soon.'Maybelline's social updates revealed a little bit more about the project, teasing photos of the model wearing a bright red lip color and mauve eyeshadow combination, as well as disclosing the ‘GH' signature that will adorn the new products.Makeup collaborations are fast becoming the ultimate star status symbol, with Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigen, and Hadid's fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner just a few of the major fashion figures to have teamed up with big-name beauty brands on their own collections recently. Others, like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, have taken the trend one step further by launching their own beauty companies entirely.Hadid is no stranger to lending her name, and creative vision, to major brands -- this September saw her preview her third ‘TommyxGigi' collection with Tommy Hilfiger during the US designer's London Fashion Week show.