Gigi Hadid Reteams With Stuart Weitzman For A Second Footwear Collaboration

Luxury footwear label Stuart Weitzman has renewed its collaboration with Gigi Hadid for a capsule of flat mules with a mysterious, even mystical theme. Out Wednesday, November 15 sales of these exclusive creations will also benefit Pencils of Promise, a non-profit organization that builds schools and increases educational opportunities in the developing world.After bursting onto the scene in 2012, top model Gigi Hadid is one of the most in-demand and admired models of her generation. With some 36.5 million Instagram followers, she is acclaimed as much by the public as by designers and fashion houses. For several seasons, the star, aged just 22, has been branching out from her modeling career and trying her hand as a designer, creating collaborations with Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger and, more recently, Maybelline.A year after designing a boot for Stuart Weitzman, Gigi Hadid returns for another collab with the brand, showcasing an even more pronounced style. This time, the model has worked with the brand's creative director Giovanni Morelli to design two styles of flat pointed-toe mules -- the Eyelove and the Eyelovemore -- in suede and leather, available in several colors. The shoes are adorned with the distinctive motif of the evil eye."The evil eye is a powerful symbol meant to protect those who wear it from negative energies," explains the American model. "It's emotionally comforting and beautiful and captivating to look at."Gigi Hadid also fronts this limited-edition collection, starring in a mystical campaign video directed by Cameron Duddy.Starting November 15, the mules are exclusively available at Stuart Weitzman global websites and retail locations including the Soho store -- which will be temporarily transformed into a Gigi Mule Pop-Up Shop -- as well as Moda Operandi and Lane Crawford.The mules are priced at $498 (Eyelove) and $598 (Eyelovemore).