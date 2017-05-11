X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Gigi Hadid To Continue As Tommy Hilfiger Brand Ambassador

IANS

Updated: May 11, 2017, 8:06 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Gigi Hadid To Continue As Tommy Hilfiger Brand Ambassador
(Photo: Reuters)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid will continue as global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger Womenswear and co-design the TommyXGigi collaborative collections for Fall 2017 and Spring 2018.

Hadid will continue as the global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger womenswear, including apparel, footwear, watches and accessories, said a statement from the brand.

"Gigi (Hadid) is a force in the fashion industry and the ultimate Tommy Girl," Hilfiger said.

"Her positive, down-to-earth energy, and cool, effortless style continue to captivate her audiences around the world. I have loved designing the TommyXGigi collections with her and I look forward to continuing our partnership for another year," added the designer.

Following the TommyXGigi collection launch each season, Hadid travelled to cities around the world, including Berlin, Dubai, Tokyo, Shanghai, Amsterdam, London, Milan and Paris, to meet fans and present her collections personally.

She was also set to visit India but later postponed her tour.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 8:06 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.