Gigi Hadid To Continue As Tommy Hilfiger Brand Ambassador

Supermodel Gigi Hadid will continue as global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger Womenswear and co-design the TommyXGigi collaborative collections for Fall 2017 and Spring 2018.

Hadid will continue as the global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger womenswear, including apparel, footwear, watches and accessories, said a statement from the brand.

"Gigi (Hadid) is a force in the fashion industry and the ultimate Tommy Girl," Hilfiger said.

"Her positive, down-to-earth energy, and cool, effortless style continue to captivate her audiences around the world. I have loved designing the TommyXGigi collections with her and I look forward to continuing our partnership for another year," added the designer.

Following the TommyXGigi collection launch each season, Hadid travelled to cities around the world, including Berlin, Dubai, Tokyo, Shanghai, Amsterdam, London, Milan and Paris, to meet fans and present her collections personally.

She was also set to visit India but later postponed her tour.