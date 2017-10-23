Gigi Hadid Unveils Her Cosmetics Collection With Maybelline

After teasing her debut makeup product earlier this month, Gigi Hadid has unveiled her entire cosmetics collection with Maybelline.The supermodel's ‘East Coast Glow' and ‘West Coast Glow' collections launched online at Ulta Beauty on Sunday, just over one week after she first teased fans with the release of her debut piece, a ‘Jetsetter' palette.The ‘East Coast Glow' collection contains everything required to copy Hadid's polished, on-duty model look, including a liquid and gel eyeliner, a subtle highlighter and a creamy matte nude lip color. Meanwhile, the ‘West Coast Glow' series includes three bold red lipsticks, a tinted primer and a gold liquid strobe for a sunkissed vibe. The collections also feature eyeshadows, mascaras and brushes, with prices ranging from $7.99 to $14.99.Hadid has been busy publicizing the collaboration on Instagram, with a photo showing beauty fans how to copy her look published alongside official campaign and product images.The ‘GigixMaybelline' series was announced earlier this month, with Hadid surprising fans by admitting that she had been working on the hush-hush project for one year. Her debut cosmetics palette, the ‘Jetsetter', was in stores in the UK and US just days later, and proved to be an instant success.