Gigi Hadid's First Makeup Product Unveiled

The cosmetics giant has revealed, via Instagram, that the star's first piece will be a ‘Jetsetter' palette -- and it hits shelves Friday, October 13.Teaser shots posted to the brand's account appear to hint at multiple shades of blush, bronzer or face powder, while a video clip of Hadid shaking the palette and grinning from ear to ear reveals its chic millennial pink packaging and iridescent foil lettering.According to the posts, the palette will launch on October 13 at Boots stores in the UK, before going on sale at Ulta Beauty in the US. Gigi, for her part, has remained tight-lipped, teasing her latest entrepreneurial effort with a photo of herself doing her makeup -- sporting a full red lip and bronze smoky eye.Beauty fans were only informed about the ‘GigixMaybelline' series earlier this week, when the supermodel announced the news to her 36 million Instagram followers by posting a photo of herself surrounded by rows of lipsticks, eyeshadows, pencils and brushes. She revealed that she had been working on the collection for one year, but declined to divulge any details about its release date, apart from the cryptic remark ‘Coming soon.'However, the US star is no stranger to lending her name, and creative vision, to major brands -- this September saw her preview her third ‘TommyxGigi' collection with Tommy Hilfiger during the US designer's London Fashion Week show.