Giorgio Armani Reveals Captivating Wintry Shades in Holiday 2017 Makeup Collection

Giorgio Armani has lifted the lid on its new "Holiday 2017" makeup collection. In keeping with the festive season, the brand channels wintry shades, focusing on shimmery and matte colors for eyes, flawless skin and rich, matte lip colors.Giorgio Armani's winning combination for the holiday season involves glowing, flawless skin, mesmerizing eyes and intense lips. The brand's holiday look is sophisticated, channeling small touches that nod to the festive feel of the party season.Giorgio Armani International Make-Up Artist, Linda Cantello, who created this "Holiday 2017" collection, was inspired by the cool and blue tones often associated with winter. The collection is designed for creating striking holiday looks and for mixing colors in all kinds of ways.The collection centerpiece is the "Holiday 2017 Palette," a two-layer palette of essentials for face and eyes. The top level features ten eyeshadows -- five shimmering shades and five matte shadows with "dry matte" technology -- as well as two applicators. From bright white to deep purple, translucent black and slate gray, the colors can be used alone or layered with sophisticated effect.The lower layer of this red-cased palette focuses on flawless, glowing skin. "Luminous Silk Compact Powder" blurs imperfections and brings a matte finish to all skin tones. This is joined by two shades of "Maestro Fusion Make-Up" foundation.The "Holiday 2017" collection also includes six festive shades of Giorgio Armani's iconic "Lip Magnet" matte-finish lip color, with nude, powder pink, pink, deep burgundy, bright red and hazelnut colors to choose from.The collection goes on sale from October 30, 2017.